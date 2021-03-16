Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $844,814.39

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $844,814.39 and approximately $8,887.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

