InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,581 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of InMode worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

