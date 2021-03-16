Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 7,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

