InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,003,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 148,635,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,620,125. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

