INO COIN Price Hits $6.87 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00012327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $526,907.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.00651681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035130 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

