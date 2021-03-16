Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 18,098 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,871.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inogen alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 89,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -577.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.