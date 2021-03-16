Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

