Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires 1,831 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,173. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

