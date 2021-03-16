Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Director Acquires 10,370 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 127,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,354. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

