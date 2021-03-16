Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,518.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub purchased 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 33,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,174. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

