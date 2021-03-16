Insider Buying: Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Mhairi Jarvis purchased 100 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of £116 ($151.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,155.47).

Shares of MTVW traded up GBX 198 ($2.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching £116.48 ($152.18). The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 68.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is £115.21 and its 200 day moving average is £111.69. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 8,600 ($112.36) and a 52-week high of £126.50 ($165.27). The firm has a market cap of £454.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.