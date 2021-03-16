Insider Buying: Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Mhairi Jarvis purchased 100 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of £116 ($151.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,155.47).
Shares of MTVW traded up GBX 198 ($2.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching £116.48 ($152.18). The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 68.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is £115.21 and its 200 day moving average is £111.69. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 8,600 ($112.36) and a 52-week high of £126.50 ($165.27). The firm has a market cap of £454.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
