Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires 26,431 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62.

NYSE PFSI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 647,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

