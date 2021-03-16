Insider Buying: VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys 350,598 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 350,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Luciano bought 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano bought 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano purchased 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano acquired 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano bought 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano bought 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.