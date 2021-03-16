Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Sells 4,402 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
