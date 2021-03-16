Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Sells 4,402 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

