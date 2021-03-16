Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

