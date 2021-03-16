Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrin Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Darrin Miles sold 500 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $24,290.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 36,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,147. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

