Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Darrin Miles sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $24,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrin Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 36,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

