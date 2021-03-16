Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $835,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.