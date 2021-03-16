Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,602. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

