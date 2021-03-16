Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 522,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

