Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 522,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
