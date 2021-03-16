Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 30,941 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MNRL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 415,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,352. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.