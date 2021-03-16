Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 30,941 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MNRL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 415,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,352. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

