Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 3,975 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,352. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

