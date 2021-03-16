Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 3,975 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MNRL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,352. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
