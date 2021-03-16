Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells 17,250 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Jim Barnes sold 5,150 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $79,310.00.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 1,729,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $700.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarParts.com by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CarParts.com by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

