Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,045.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $700.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

