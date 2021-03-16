Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells 29,331 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,289. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 167.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

