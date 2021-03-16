Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 32,495 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Several research firms have commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

