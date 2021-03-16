Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Sells 15,680 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

