Insider Selling: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Sells 452,810 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 3,657,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.