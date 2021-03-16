Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steve E. Krognes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90.
Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 541,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,204. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
