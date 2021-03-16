Insider Selling: Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Sells 6,560 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 542,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,698. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

