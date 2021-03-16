Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 30,976 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 15,790,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.