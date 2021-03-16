Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Sells 13,971 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$131.39. 58,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.65. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$135.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

