Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 59,340 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Graco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

