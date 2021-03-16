Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells 853 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,221.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

