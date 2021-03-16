Insider Selling: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HBIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 634,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

