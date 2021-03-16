Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $23,427.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $73,036.95.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10.

On Thursday, March 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19.

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 745,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.