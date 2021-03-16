Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 32,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,587. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.