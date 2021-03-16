Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LADR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 618,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,943. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 102,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.