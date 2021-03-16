Insider Selling: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 195,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,089. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

