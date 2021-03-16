Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,895 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $278,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

