Insider Selling: Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Insider Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 38,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $125.83 million, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the third quarter worth about $61,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 36.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

