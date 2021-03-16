Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMSI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 254,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

