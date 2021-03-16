Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 10,034 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $2,442,424.11.

MRNA stock traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. 681,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.