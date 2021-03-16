Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 10,601 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 326,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,105. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

