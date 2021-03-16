Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells 16,109 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $137.04. 888,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

