Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells 16,109 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $137.04. 888,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.59.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
