Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.28, for a total value of $972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

