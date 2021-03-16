Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Sells 2,277 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorothy Upperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Dorothy Upperman sold 65 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $5,373.55.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

