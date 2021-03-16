Insider Selling: Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Sells 213,573 Shares of Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

