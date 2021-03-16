Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Sells 45,623 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara Rentler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. 1,954,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

