Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Sells 49,999 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. The company has a market capitalization of $838.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

